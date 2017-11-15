Menu
P-plater over limit

ANDREW Davies was busted for drink driving and driving on an expired provisional licence when stopped by police at Innes Park.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said Davies was stopped on The Esplanade on Saturday, July 1, and tested positive to alcohol.

He was also unlicensed because his provisional permit expired 12 months before.

Davies, 21, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to drink driving and driving unlicensed.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin disqualified Davies from driving for three months and fined him $500. She sent the fine to SPER.

