OVER THE LIMIT: Brady Volker told officers he had drunk vodka and Jagermeister shots mixed with Red Bull.

JAGER bombs and vodka have cost P-plater Brady Volker a $750 fine.

Volker, 20, is off the road for three months after pleading guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to drink driving.

Police said Volker blew 0.139 when stopped on the Bargara Rd about 10pm on Saturday, June 17,

He told officers he drunk vodka and Jagermeister shots mixed with Red Bull.

Pointed out P-platers must have a zero blood alcohol level, Magistrate Belinda Merrin disqualified Volker's licence for the minimum three months.