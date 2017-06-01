P-plater in beer singlet admits to drink driving

The Gladstone Police are out in force these school holidays to make people more aware not to drink and drive and not to speed. Photo Brenda Strong/The Observer

CLAD in thongs and a singlet, its bright beer emblem loudly trumpeting 'Fiji Bitter, the real taste of Fiji', Thomas Rex Morgan pleaded guilty to drink driving.

The P-plater blew 0.116 when police stopped him about 10pm on May 2.

Morgan told police he drank "a six pack and a half of XXXX beers” and was driving home.

He had a previous drink driving offence in 2015.

P-platers are required to have a zero blood alcohol level.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin was told Morgan, who was already on probation, had issues with alcohol abuse.

She adjourned his sentencing to June 27 to allow for an assessment.