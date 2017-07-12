P-plater hits 160kmh on wrong side of road

PANICKED when Bundaberg traffic police switched on the flashing lights, driver Blake Hogue-Kokles did not stop but sped off.

The P-plate driver evaded police and drove at speeds of more than 160kmh, forcing oncoming drivers off the road, Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard.

But his potentially deadly antics behind the wheel of a yellow Holden Commodore cost Hogue-Kokles a $6050 fine.

He was fined $1200 on another driving offence, his licence now lost for three years.

Magistrate John Smith told the 22-year-old carpenter and machine operator he was a "foolish" man, and his driving had been a complete danger to other road users.

Hogue-Kokles pleaded guilty to failing to stop when directed on January 8, driving under the influence of liquor or drugs at Millbank on December 28 last year, and possession of methylamphetamine on December 27 and again on November 8.

Hogue-Kokles also pleaded guilty to three offences of failing to appear before a Bundaberg court in January, April, and May.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said Hogue-Kokles' car was intercepted and searched on November 8 at 9.10pm and police found white residue inside the battery section of a keyring that Hogue-Kokles said was ice.

When in custody at Bundaberg watch-house he was seen to tip something into his mouth. Police found four clip seal bags, which Hogue-Kokles said was ice.

Snr Const Klaassen said Hogue-Kokles was again stopped by police when driving at 10.30pm on December 28 and had been "very slow" responding to police questions.

A blood sample was taken and its analysis revealed amphetamine, methylamphetamine and marijuana.

Snr Const Klaassen said an officer in a high-visibility police car tried to stop Hogue-Kokles on the Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd at 6.25pm on January 8 after radar captured his car speeding.

Police put on the emergency lights and did a u-turn but Hogue-Kokles evaded by travelling at speeds more than 160kmh.

He said the driver crossed over double lines and drove on the wrong side of the road, forcing other drivers off.

At the time of the offences Hogue-Kokles was on probation for arson offences.

Defence lawyer Matt Maloy said the suicide of Hogue-Kokles' father had impacted him and he first began using ice about two years ago.

His time in custody had been an "extremely sobering experience" where he was assaulted twice.

"He panicked. He accepts he drove very poorly and put other road users at risk," Mr Maloy said.

"He is a foolish person. The District Court gave him a chance over arson and he goes and blows it," Mr Smith said.

"He is certainly exposed to imprisonment.

"You were a complete danger to other road users and have spent 43 days in pre-sentence custody."

"You need to get yourself sorted."

Mr Smith fined Hogue-Kokles $6050 for failing to stop, and disqualified him for two years. He was fined $1200 for driving under the influence and disqualified for 12 months.