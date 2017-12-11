Menu
P-plater fined, banned for high-speed drink-drive crash

Ross Irby
by

SPEEDING and drink-driving, P-plate driver Chloe Priest-Carthew lost control of her car at over twice the 50km/h speed limit and it slammed into a pole, overturned and crashed through a house fence.

When police arrived at the early morning crash scene in Gin Gin she was already in an ambulance being treated, Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard.

Priest-Carthew pleaded guilty to drink-driving at 3.45am on Saturday, September 16, with an alcohol reading of 0.079; and driving without due care and attention.

Prosecutor Steve Bardini said she smelt strongly of alcohol and told officers she had been upset and decided to drive in to Gin Gin and see "how fast it would go".

Sgt Bardini said Priest-Carthew drove at 120km/h in the 50km/h zone when she crashed.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said: "Due to her inexperience she was unable to take the bend, the vehicle sliding and rolling several times and taking out the fence."

Magistrate Neil Lavaring told the teen driver she was very lucky not to have been seriously injured orto have killed someone due to the manner of her driving.

Priest-Carthew was disqualified for six months and fined $900, which was sent to SPER.

