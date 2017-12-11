P-plater fined, banned for high-speed drink-drive crash

Priest-Carthew pleaded guilty to drink-driving at 3.45am on Saturday, September 16, with an alcohol reading of 0.079; and driving without due care and attention.

Priest-Carthew pleaded guilty to drink-driving at 3.45am on Saturday, September 16, with an alcohol reading of 0.079; and driving without due care and attention.

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

SPEEDING and drink-driving, P-plate driver Chloe Priest-Carthew lost control of her car at over twice the 50km/h speed limit and it slammed into a pole, overturned and crashed through a house fence.

When police arrived at the early morning crash scene in Gin Gin she was already in an ambulance being treated, Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard.

Priest-Carthew pleaded guilty to drink-driving at 3.45am on Saturday, September 16, with an alcohol reading of 0.079; and driving without due care and attention.

Prosecutor Steve Bardini said she smelt strongly of alcohol and told officers she had been upset and decided to drive in to Gin Gin and see "how fast it would go".

Sgt Bardini said Priest-Carthew drove at 120km/h in the 50km/h zone when she crashed.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said: "Due to her inexperience she was unable to take the bend, the vehicle sliding and rolling several times and taking out the fence."

Magistrate Neil Lavaring told the teen driver she was very lucky not to have been seriously injured orto have killed someone due to the manner of her driving.

Priest-Carthew was disqualified for six months and fined $900, which was sent to SPER.