Crime

P-plater charged after teen dies in crash

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
26th Dec 2020 1:28 PM

 

A P-plater has been charged over a fatal Christmas Eve crash that claimed the life of his 18-year-old passenger in Sydney's southwest.

Police will allege officers attempted to stop the 18-year-old driving a Lancer in Leppington about 11.20pm on Christmas Eve for speeding.

The car was split in two. Picture 7 News
It will be alleged there was a short pursuit before the car struck a power pole on Eastwood Road and both men were thrown from the car.

Nicholas Hoenselaars, 18, a passenger in the Lancer, tragically died at the scene.

It is believed he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Nicholas Hoenselaars (left) tragically died at the scene.
The driver was taken to Liverpool Hospital with arm injuries.

He was discharged at 5.30pm on Christmas Day and taken to Narellan Police Station.

The Green Valley man was charged with nine offences including aggravated driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving, and being in a police pursuit not stopping.

He was refused bail to appear in Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

His licence has been suspended.

