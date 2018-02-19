Menu
P-plater busted driving with methylamphetamine in system

Drug driver faces court.
Drug driver faces court.

WHEN real estate agents conducted a routine inspection of Kim Michael Newman's rental home they were shocked to find holes in walls and damage to the carpet, phones and doors.

The inspection took place in July last year at Newman's unit at Barney Point.

Police found Newman on October 13 driving along the Dawson Hwy and charged him with wilful damage.

Then on December 13, the P-plater was driving along Enterprise St, Bundaberg when he was pulled over by police and found to have methylamphetamine and marijuana in his system and was charged with drug driving.

Newman fronted Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to both charges.

The court heard that Newman had paid for the damages.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin fined Newman $450 and he lost his licence for three months in relation to the drug driving charge.

Newman was fined $300 for the wilful damage charge but no conviction was recorded.

