P-plater airlifted in serious condition after Gympie crash
UPDATE: A man in his 20s has been airlifted from a crash scene on Tin Can Bay Road to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.
The man was left with serious injuries, particularly leg injuries, and other unspecified injuries, after his vehicle left the road near the corner of Old Goomboorian Roadabout 6.30am today and hit a tree.
Traffic on the Tin Can Bay Road is now flowing aftering being at a standstill since before 7am.
EARLIER:
A PERSON is "heavily trapped" and both lanes of the Tin Can Bay road near the corner of Old Goomboorian Road are blocked following a serious crash on the Tin Can Bay Road earlier this morning.
Emergency crews are on the scene trying to free and care for the driver after a car is believed to have hit a tree. The rescue chopper is on its way.
With the road closed a huge line-up of traffic heading towards Rainbow Beach is facing dealys, with no indication as yet as to when the road will reopen.
The crash is believed to have occurred about 6.20am