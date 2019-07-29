Menu
TRY TIME: Xavier Catholic College player Nick Claridge gets over the line for a try in the Oztag Wide Bay Regional Schools Challenge Cup.
TRY TIME: Xavier Catholic College player Nick Claridge gets over the line for a try in the Oztag Wide Bay Regional Schools Challenge Cup. Cody Fox
Oztag scoring with schools as they grow their sport

BRENDAN BOWERS
29th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
OZTAG: The Fraser Coast Sports Precinct was a sea of colour as schools came together to play in the Wide Bay Regional All Schools Challenge Cup.

Fourteen teams, representing schools from Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Maryborough, battled against each other to win through to the state championships to be held on the Sunshine Coast in October.

Hervey Bay Oztag manager Glenn Hanson said the day was a great way to showcase the new facility at the sports precinct while promoting school participation in the sport.

"We have over 150 players playing here with a chance to send their schools through to the state finals at the Sunshine Coast,” he said.

"It is a great facility and we now have the ability to host these types of carnivals while engaging more players to take up the sport.”

Queensland Oztag is committing valuable resources to regional Queensland to develop the sport within schools.

The governing body recently flew 23 school teachers to Melbourne for a course to educate them further on the principles and strategic pathways for the sport.

Shalom College from Bundaberg proved to be the stand-out school of the tournament winning the Year 10 boys and girls competitions, and the Year 12 boys.

Xavier Catholic College was victorious in the Year 12 girls.

