CHAN GES: Breeze Café has undergone another change at the helm, promising to be better than ever when it reopens later this month.
Owners set to take back running of cafe

Carolyn Booth
by
1st Apr 2019 11:45 AM
IT'S been a revolving door in recent months at one of the region's popular beachside cafes with changes in management, inconsistent hours and questionable service plaguing the business.

But all that is about to change with the owners of the business set to take back the reins at the Breeze Cafe at Innes Park.

The changes closed the cafe on the weekend, but a post on social media informed followers it will be back better and stronger from Wednesday.

"To our loyal and valuable clients.... as owners of Breeze Cafe we are apologetic of some of the situations that have arisen in the past six months during our absence of management in operations of our beautiful local establishment,” the post read.

"We again must inform you all that another situation has arisen, and we are now forced to close the cafe and bakery as of Saturday.

"However, this situation has empowered us and made us realise that we must come back and take control of the business. So, we are.

"You will start to see some familiar faces, products, dishes and improved service from Breeze.

"Again, we do apologise for this closure, but it is only for a short term.”

