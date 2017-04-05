Owners pay $600K in overdue rates on 65 properties

GOING ONCE...: Bundaberg Regional Council will auction two properties tomorrow after their owners failed to make arrangements to pay outstanding rates.

AN AUCTION of two properties with overdue rates bills will proceed at Bundaberg Regional Council offices tomorrow.

The two lots listed for sale were among 67 properties with rates in arrears - 13 of which had been scheduled to be sold at tomorrow's auctions.

Council governance and communications spokeswoman Helen Blackburn said auctioning properties was a last resort after the council had tried, often for years, through correspondence and personal contact to collect outstanding rates.

The council adopted a recommendation at a meeting held on November 2 last year to proceed with the auction of the 67 properties in line with Section 140 of the Local Government Regulation after the properties had remained in arrears for three years or more.

The owners of 65 of the properties have settled outstanding rates worth more than $600,000 since then.

"To commence with 67 properties identified in November last year and to proceed with the sale of just two would seem to be a good outcome for council and for the owners of the 65 properties that have finalised their outstanding rates,” Cr Blackburn said.

"The collection of more than $600,000 in outstanding rates represents overdue revenue required by council to fund its operations across the region,” she said.

"Historically, the owners of more than 90% of properties that are listed for auction pay the outstanding rates prior to the auction.

"While it is an effective means of collection, council would prefer that property owners experiencing difficulty in paying their rates speak with council to put arrangements in place that would negate the need to proceed down the auction path.”

Cr Blackburn said the council had remained in contact with the owners of the two properties involved and they were of the full realisation the land will be offered at auction tomorrow.

Reserve prices have been set and the auction is scheduled to proceed in the function room on the first floor of the council administration building in Bourbong St starting at 10am.