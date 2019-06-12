Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Last resort as island owners face ultimatum

by Peter Michael
12th Jun 2019 5:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

DERELICT island resorts are eyesores that should be rejuvenated or demolished under a push to "use it or lose it".

The Federal Government and operators of island resorts on the Great Barrier Reef also warn of "land-banking" and suggest a penalty for buyers who do not invest in the short-term to re-open a resort.

The Northern Horizons - Unleashing our Tourism Potential report, handed down by the Federal Joint Standing Committee on Northern Australia last year, recommended that permits not being regularly used be reallocated.

"Whether it is foreign or Australian investment, the owners of these assets cannot be allowed to let them go to wrack and ruin,'' Bedarra Island Resort owner Sam Charlton told The Courier-Mail.

"If I can get a cyclone-devastated island up and running, anyone can.

"The purpose of the lease is tourism.

 

"If they're not doing tourism, move out of way and let someone else do it.

"Use it or lose it."

Figures show 16 of the 30 resort sites where lease holdings exist between Fraser Island and Cape York remain closed.

 

Under the Queensland Government's $55 million GBR Resorts Rejuvenation Fund, 11 resorts are matching funding to remove damaged buildings, rebuild jetties and install greener technologies to improve water, energy and waste management.

Hayman, Wilson, South Molle, Hamilton, Hook, Orpheus, Pelorus, Bedarra, Green, Great Keppel and Lady Elliot islands are in the program.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said in the 1980s and 1990s, the Reef islands were a haven for tourists from around the world.

"Partnering with the private sector to return these island resorts to their former glory is a big part of our strategy to lure more visitors to Queensland," she said.

"We're cleaning up some of the dilapidated old buildings and constructing new attractions."

More Stories

Show More
derelict island resorts future tourism queensland tourism

Top Stories

    Why efforts to save our turtles 'may not be enough'

    premium_icon Why efforts to save our turtles 'may not be enough'

    Environment A JAMES Cook University marine scientist has praised action taken between the Bundaberg Regional Council and the State Government to protect loggerhead turtles.

    Hey climbers, get your hands (and feet) off Uluru

    premium_icon Hey climbers, get your hands (and feet) off Uluru

    Opinion Five Minutes with Fielding back for another week

    Seven more Bundy businesses you may not have known about

    premium_icon Seven more Bundy businesses you may not have known about

    Business Locals making the most of the business world

    Bundy bank teller put cash from safe down his pants

    premium_icon Bundy bank teller put cash from safe down his pants

    Crime Bundy banker with AFL dreams took $5200