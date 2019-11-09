Owners fret for pets left in the line of fire

Justine Plummer's pugs Lottie and Violet are stuck in the backyard of her Cooroibah property without food and water.

RESIDENTS evacuated from the Cooroibah area are fretting for pets they couldn't reach in time or had to leave behind.

Glory Drive resident Justine Plummer was at work yesterday when residents in Cooroibah were evacuated due to a fast moving bushfire.

"I tried getting home to evacuate my dogs but police weren't letting anyone in," Ms Plummer said.

Her dogs, two pugs named Lottlie and Violet were stuck in her backyard and have had no food or water since yesterday.

"We're so worried...if anyone knows anyone working in the area putting out fires and can they help to rescue my dogs."

Ms Plummer said she has called the RSPCA, Noosa Council and Queensland Police and "it seems there's nothing I can do but hope for a positive result".

Another Glory Drive resident said they are in the same position.

They have no idea how their dog is even after trying to go back four times.

A missing pets register has been created on a community Facebook group.

Tania Rayner said the register will "make it easy for any of us working in the evacuation areas today to be on the lookout".

Already, more than 15 missing cats, dogs, horses and birds have been registered.

Yesterday, horse owners unable to relocate their animals in time took to Facebook asking for the community to keep an eye out.

Denyta Eaton said her horses had to be let go because of the fires.

"Please if anyone sees them to let me know...they aren't nasty and won't bite so don't hesitate to grab them. They will come for food."

Thankfully, her horses were found safe this morning.

Others suggested to horse owners forced to set their animals loose to write their phone number on their hooves.

Meanwhile, the Pomona Showgrounds has opened its doors to residents needing a place for their horses.

This morning, the Pomona community rallied to put on a free breakfast for evacuees at the showgrounds and the MajesticTheatre offered a free showing of the noon silent film.