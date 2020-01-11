Menu
Gypsy (pictured) was stolen from outside Bunnings Warehouse on Friday.
Owner waiting to reunite with stolen staffy

brittiny edwards
11th Jan 2020 12:45 PM
Someone has owned up to stealing a staffy from outside Bunnings Warehouse and the owner is hoping their family will be reunited with their dog today.

The two-year-old staffy, Gypsy, was stolen on Friday around 3.30pm and was a support dog for a five-year-old boy with special needs.

CCTV showed a lady approaching the dog, who was tied up outside Bunnings, removing the collar and running off to a car driven by a male.

The owner of the dog, Eddy Smith, said he had recently had a phone call informing him someone knew of the dog's whereabouts.

"Friends put a lot of stuff on the internet and there was CCTV footage and rego and I think they've noticed it," Mr Smith said.

"I got a phone call an hour ago from someone saying I know the whereabouts of this lady and it was an honest mistake."

"The lady said I know where she is, this is her phone number, she didn't realise."

Mr Smith said he was still trying to contact the lady so the dog could be reunited with his son.

"I am still trying to contact her, I am just trying to get my dog back for my little boy," he said.

"It sounds like someone's owned up and had a bit of a conscience.

"My friend Dean had someone contact him asking if we had the CCTV and he said police have got the car number plates and imagery of the people and that's when I got a phone call saying it's an honest mistake."

"I am lucky I have a friend in social media."

Police confirmed the dog had been reported stolen and said they were investigating.

