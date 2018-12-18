Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A beloved family cat has found itself in a hairy situation after being stuck in a large tree for two days. Now the concerned pet owner fears it may ‘die’.
A beloved family cat has found itself in a hairy situation after being stuck in a large tree for two days. Now the concerned pet owner fears it may ‘die’.
Pets & Animals

Cat stuck in tree for two days may ‘die’

by Emily Halloran
18th Dec 2018 1:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BELOVED family cat has found itself in a hairy situation after being stuck in a large tree for two days. Now the concerned pet owner fears it may 'die'.

The Coomera resident posted a photo of the cat stuck in the tree onto a community page group seeking help.

The post reads: "My cat has been stuck up this tree for two days. He is VERY high up … I am worried he is going to die up there."

The owner wrote on the post that firefighters came out but were "unable to get access."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said they had not received a call about any animals stuck in a tree.

Dozens of concerned neighbours and locals have offered the pet owner help.

One person said to try to get the cat down by wetting it with the hose.

Others have offered help to arrange cherry pickers to help remove the cat from the tree, or to cut it down.

The Bulletin has tried to get in to contact with the owner

More to come.

animals cats family animals

Top Stories

    Pensioner 'stuck in poverty' sold stolen items to survive

    premium_icon Pensioner 'stuck in poverty' sold stolen items to survive

    Crime A BUNDABERG woman who stole a 5kg rib fillet, a bottle of perfume and vitamins has faced court on five charges of stealing.

    Accused escapee to remain behind bars

    premium_icon Accused escapee to remain behind bars

    News Jade Hucman appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

    ROAD BLOCK: Community U-turns on Uber after slow start

    premium_icon ROAD BLOCK: Community U-turns on Uber after slow start

    News Have you found the flaw with Uber in Bundaberg?

    Outrage as giant '150-year-old' eucalypt felled for new KFC

    premium_icon Outrage as giant '150-year-old' eucalypt felled for new KFC

    Environment Piece of original bushland goes as food chain moves in

    Local Partners