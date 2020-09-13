Owner devastated as cops hunt brazen car thieves

Kayla McCloskey's Hyundai Venue was seen being driven dangerously through Buderim after being stolen from in front of a Besley St home.

Police are hunting car thieves who were seen running red lights and speeding through suburban streets this morning after stealing a 19-year-old's pride and joy from in front of a Coast home.

Kayla McCloskey said she was visiting friends in Buderim when her 2019 Hyundai Venue sport utility vehicle was stolen from Besley St.

It is space grey in colour, has black rims and registration plates 091ZXS.

She realised the car was gone about 9.30am Sunday and was shocked when she got a call from a friend about 45 minutes later who had seen it being driven by two "young kids".

"He went down (into Buderim village) to get some stuff for breakfast and he saw them driving through town and speeding through traffic lights," Miss McCloskey said.

She said her friend saw the car on Tulip Lane and also on Besley St, from where it had been taken.

"He tried to follow them around but they tried ramming his car."

Police confirmed they had received a report of the stolen car and had crews driving around the Buderim area looking for it.

It was last seen heading towards the Buderim village area about 10am.

Miss McCloskey, from Hervey Bay, said she bought the car less than a month ago and had worked hard to save up for it.

"I'm honestly heartbroken to think that someone has the audacity to steal a vehicle for the fun of it," Miss McCloskey said.

She was baffled how the thieves were able to get into and start the car because she still had the keys.

"I'm standing here trying to think how they would have started my car.

"I've still got the keys in my hand."

She hoped the thieves would park it up and leave it for police to find.

"I just hope it's found."