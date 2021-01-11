‘OVERWHELMED’: Hundreds rally to honour little William

William's mother Lauren Wheeler and organiser of the Ride for William, Jasmine Williams were overwhelmed by the support from the community. Photo: Mikayla Haupt.

It was a day of mixed emotions, but the strength of the Wheeler family and the generosity of Bundaberg community shone at the Ride For William.

After a two-year battle with Neuroblastoma Cancer, William Wheeler lost his

fight not long before his third birthday.

To honour William and help out the Wheeler family, Jasmine Williams and her partner Gary started organising the first Ride for William.

The Wheeler Family: Sam 4yrs, Mom Lauren, Jack 4 months, Dad Joe, Ryan 6yrs and William 2yrs. Photo: Emma Dahl Photography

Jasmine said they had more than 200 registrations for the event, with several people making the trip up from Hervey Bay to support the ride.

Community rallies for Ride For William.

Trucks, cars and motorbikes made their way through Bundaberg, starting at CQUniversity, out to the coast and back to The Club Hotel for raffles, live music and a sausage sizzle.

She said the Bundaberg community and more than 26 businesses had come forward with generous donations to help out a local family.

Proceeds raised through registrations, raffles and individual donations went directly to the Wheeler family.

William’s mother Lauren said she was overwhelmed by everyone’s support and sad that William wasn’t there.

She thanks everyone in the community, the organisers, The Club Hotel and those who participated in the ride for their support.

Lauren and Jasmine said they hope to make the Ride For William an annual event and donate to a charity in his honour in the future.

