Overtaking lane and shorter travel times coming for busy road

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt announced a $5 million project to upgrade a stretch of road between Bundaberg and Childers would go ahead.

NEARLY two kilometres of road along the Isis Highway will be improved and travel times reduced as a project to deliver dedicated overtaking and turning lanes goes ahead.

Member for Hinkler and Minister for Water, Resources and Northern Australia Keith Pitt announced today that a combined $5 million in funding had been approved for road improvements on the Isis Highway.

The contribution from the federal government totals $4 million, while the state government put forward $1 million for the project.



The funding from the federal government is part of the Hinkler Regional Deal and calls for construction tenders expected late this year.

“Today’s announcement is the overtaking lanes we’ve proposed through the Hinkler Regional Deal between Bundaberg and Childers are now moving forward with a $4 million commitment from the Commonwealth and $1 million from the state government,” Mr Pitt said.

“The overtaking lane will be located near Wyper Park. It will be a 1.8km section on the southbound lane heading towards Childers.

“This is great news for commuters, it’s great news for those that use that road for freight.

“Anyone that drives along that road between Childers and Bundaberg knows that you’re always looking for an overtaking lane on that piece of road.”

He said a number of accidents along that section of road was one of the reasons it was identified for works, along with the fact it helped freight and transport efficiencies.

“We just know there’s a lot of traffic on that road – particularly during the sugar season – from Isis Mill down to the Bundaberg Port for trucks up and down with cane and sugar, along with all of the other freight that comes into Bundaberg off the Bruce Highway,” Mr Pitt said.

“It’s an important link and we are upgrading that portion of the road to provide an overtaking lane.”

Queensland Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the project would improve times for drivers and truckies alike.

“We’re going through unprecedented times with coronavirus, but securing alongside out $1.9 billion road program for the region means we’ll be able to support jobs as well as industries like freight once we get through this situation,” he said.