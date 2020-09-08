Queensland has recorded one new case of COVID-19 overnight.

A woman in her late 20s has tested positive in hotel quarantine, having recently returned from overseas.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said three existing cases have recovered and been discharged.

There are now 25 active cases in Queensland, with 7660 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

"I want to congratulate and thank Queenslanders for their continuing good work in confronting the pandemic and urge people to keep getting tested, stay home if you are sick and keep up social distancing," the Premier told parliament this morning.

Originally published as Overseas traveller named as Qld's latest COVID case