Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Overseas traveller named as Qld’s latest COVID case

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
8th Sep 2020 10:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Queensland has recorded one new case of COVID-19 overnight.

A woman in her late 20s has tested positive in hotel quarantine, having recently returned from overseas.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said three existing cases have recovered and been discharged.

 

 

There are now 25 active cases in Queensland, with 7660 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

"I want to congratulate and thank Queenslanders for their continuing good work in confronting the pandemic and urge people to keep getting tested, stay home if you are sick and keep up social distancing," the Premier told parliament this morning.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Overseas traveller named as Qld's latest COVID case

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BIG PLANS: 20 projects on the Bundaberg region’s radar

        Premium Content BIG PLANS: 20 projects on the Bundaberg region’s radar

        News FROM pubs to motels, a solar farm, health and child care centres and a fast food outlet, there’s plenty of change in the pipeline

        ‘Homes should be defended by guns’: Burnett KAP candidate

        Premium Content ‘Homes should be defended by guns’: Burnett KAP candidate

        News IT’S all guns blazing in the fight for the Burnett.

        • 8th Sep 2020 9:00 AM
        Ill-fated Space Shuttle Challenger’s connection to Bundy

        Premium Content Ill-fated Space Shuttle Challenger’s connection to Bundy

        News BUNDABERG is forever tied to the Challenger space shuttle disaster of the 1980s.

        UPDATE: Man, 49, stable after serious go-kart crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man, 49, stable after serious go-kart crash

        News A MAN who suffered critical head and facial injuries in a go-kart crash a week ago...