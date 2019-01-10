Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SOMERSET: Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics transport three patients to hospital.
SOMERSET: Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics transport three patients to hospital. David Nielsen
News

Overnight road carnage

Meg Bolton
by
10th Jan 2019 7:24 AM

THREE Somerset residents were transported to hospital last night after two separate traffic incidents occurred in the region.

Two women were injured at Coominya at 9:55pm when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a tree.

The pair were transported to hospital after the incident occurred on Newman Street East at 9.55pm.

A female patient in her 20s was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition with head and back injuries.

The second female in her 20s was transported to Ipswich Hospital stable with neck pain.

In Lowood, a man in his 20s was also taken to Ipswich Hospital following a vehicle rollover.

The incident occurred on Noland Street at 9.26pm.

The male patient was transported in a stable condition with spinal and knee injuries.

More Stories

Show More
coominya crash hospital lowood somerset
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Mum catches man photographing young girl in Bunnings

    premium_icon Mum catches man photographing young girl in Bunnings

    News AFTER catching a pervert taking photos of her daughter at a local harware store, a Bundy mum has joined the call for a national child sex offender register.

    Concerns Newstart shake-up sends the wrong message

    premium_icon Concerns Newstart shake-up sends the wrong message

    Politics Hinkler MP slams Labor's plan as an invitation to stay on welfare

    • 10th Jan 2019 10:00 AM
    Deepwater recovery in full swing

    Deepwater recovery in full swing

    News Could you lend a hand?

    • 10th Jan 2019 10:02 AM

    Local Partners