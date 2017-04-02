Overnight high tide won't reach minor flood level

FLOODED: Cedars Road is flooded where it crosses the Burnett River.

MINOR floods levels are continuing to ease across the region.

At 2pm today the Burnett River at Walla was 7.16m and falling, and was expected to fall below the minor flood level of 6m within hours.

The Burnett River at Bundaberg was 2.07m and while it was rising with the tide and expected to cause higher than normal tides tonight, levels are expected to remain below the minor flood level of 3.50m.

About 12.30pm today the Baffle Creek at Essendean Bridge was 6.22m and falling, and was expected to fall below the minor flood level of 5m overnight.

The let off for the region was in stark contrast to communities north and south, as Rockhampton braces for its worst flooding in more than 60 years.

A major flood peak of Rockhampton's Fitzroy River is expected overnight Wednesday, with the flood level likely to be larger than the 2011 floods, and may reach the February 1954 flood level of 9.4m.

The rain, however, provided a boost to our dams, with Paradise Dam filling to capacity in the early hours of Friday before water tumbled over the spillway.

Reaching above 125% Saturday morning, the level is now falling and this afternoon was down to 114%.

Bucca Weir peaked at 186% late Thursday but was down to 113% yesterday, while Fred Haigh Dam reached 109% mid-Friday and remained steady.

Bundaberg was spared the worst of ex-tropical cyclone Debbie and insurance claims for the Wide Bay Burnett region remain relatively low, according to the Royal Automobile Club of Queensland, with the RACQ receiving only 71 claims from the region.