Overhead savings in spotlight

For businesses looking to create a lean operating model when it comes to their energy, water and waste expenditures, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland’s program ecoBiz is here to help.

Program manager Gabriel O’Keeffe said 84 businesses from the Wide Bay were actively participating in the free program and a locally based consultant.

Funded by the Queensland Government, Mr O’Keeffe said through ecoBiz process they provided a sustainability consultant who visits the site, or under the current COVID-19 restrictions would arrange a phone or video call, to look for practical ways within a business to become for efficient.

He said often the changes were smaller than one may think, and installing solar was not the only means to increase efficiency.

He said there was a range of participating industries in the Wide Bay from accommodation to healthcare, recreation services, and manufactures.

Visit ecobiz.cciq.com.au to register.