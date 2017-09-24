Overdose deaths in Bundy a disgrace

Penington Institute CEO John Ryan said increased deaths as a result of ice, heroin and prescription medication

Penington Institute CEO John Ryan said increased deaths as a result of ice, heroin and prescription medication contributed

BUNDABERG has been identified as one of the worst regions for fatal drug overdoses as the drug scourge continues to destroy families and take hold of the most vulnerable in our society.

The Penington Institute's Australia's Annual Overdose Report 2017, based on data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, has revealed the extent of drug overdoses since 2011.

The report found 54 people died from an overdose in Bundaberg between 2011-2015, with a fatality rate more than 45% higher than the national average.

The Burnett region had 28 overdose deaths during the same period, which was almost 35% above the national average.

Penington Institute CEO John Ryan said increased deaths as a result of ice, heroin and prescription medication were an alarming wake-up call, signalling more needed to be done to tackle avoidable deaths happening across Australia.

Mr Ryan said prohibitive costs to treatment, insecure housing, scant availability of support services and a punitive approach served only to push people who use drugs further into a cycle of crime and poverty.

The report comes as the Bundaberg IWC Health and Wellbeing Centre revealed in June it had received $300,000 from Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast PHN for a new drug and alcohol rehabilitation program to help those suffering addiction.

At the time, Federal Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the Coalition committed $6.8million under the National Ice Strategy for the Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast PHN to co-ordinate these alcohol and drug support services at a regional level.

The report found more than twice as many Australians were dying from overdoses compared to those dying from car crashes and men far outnumbered women.

Specific drugs were causing more deaths, with a significant increase in fatal overdoses of pharmaceutical opioids, street heroin, and highly potent fentanyl.

Mr Ryan said overdoses on opioids, including codeine and oxycodone, were also on the rise across Australia.

Mr Ryan said a shift was required in how the community responded to overdose and drug use.

"We need better community education for people who are experimenting with drug use before they become addicted,” he said.

"We need to do more to give people a chance to recover.”

