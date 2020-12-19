‘OVER THE MOON’: Pair reunited after decades apart

Mila Krstic and Radovan Maric have been reunited after almost 60 years of being separated.

TWO people meet, become separated for years and are reunited after decades - it's the kind of story you usually see in the movies.

But for Mila Krstic and Radovan Maric, it's real life.

Thanks to the power of social media and the internet, the pair have been reunited after almost 60 years apart.

The pair met as teenagers in Serbia in the 1960s.

Mila was living with some friends just down the road for where Radovan lived.

"I lived in a small town, similar to Bundaberg in size, in my street at the end was a school where Mila went," Radovan said.

"She lived two houses apart from me."

Radovan would walk by on his way to work and the pair eventually began talking.

"Bit by bit we got to know each other by talking and going out for a walk," he said.

"That lasted a couple of years."

Radovan and Mila were reunited two weeks ago for the first time in almost 60 years. Photo: Contributed

When Mila went home to her family on school holidays, who lived many kilometres away, Radovan went looking for her.

When he arrived he asked a man if he knew where Mila was, that man was Mila's brother.

Mila's son John said it was tradition back then that the family of young women would offer gifts such as land and livestock to the man they thought was best for their daughters.

"My grandma was saying that stuff to Ray the first time she met him, because she could see he was a smart, good boy," he said.

"She knew Mum liked him and would have been impressed by his big walk, in the cold, not knowing where he was going. He just wanted to find her."

"[Mila's mum] was a lovely lady, reminded me of my mother," Radovan said.

The pair drifted apart as opportunities came their way.

Mila will move to Melbourne with Radovan in the new year. Photo: Geordi Offord

While Mila had moved to Austria to pursue work opportunities, the pair lost contact and then met their partners.

Many years later both Mila and Radovan moved to Australia, arriving just days apart.

And thanks to social media, Mila was able to find Radovan again - but she didn't know he was also in Australia.

"I have a Facebook friend in our country and I wrote to her and asked her if she could go to her old place to see if Radovan is still there," Mila said.

"The house was sold and the people told her to go to a restaurant and she went there and they told her Radovan lived in Melbourne."

Mila then managed to track down Radovan's son who helped the pair get back in contact with each other.

Two weeks ago, Radovan arrived in Queensland from Melbourne and has spent the time with Mila catching up in Bundaberg.

The pair said they were "over the moon" when they were reunited.

"I cannot explain the happiness," Mila said.

Mila will move to Melbourne with Radovan in the new year.