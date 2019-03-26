Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Your Story

Over-fishing a concern

bmuir
by
26th Mar 2019 11:18 AM

With the East Australian Current pushing closer to the coastline, fish stocks have followed, moving into shallow waters.

I have noticed most evenings out the front of my place that the fishing trawlers are coming in closer, and recreational boats are not too far off the shore. The calm conditions of late have certainly ensured great catches.

While this has caused much excitement amongst commercial and recreational fishers alike, it does make the problem of exploitation and the over-fishing of Australian fish species far more likely.

fishing trawlers

Top Stories

    YOUR SAY: Warming ocean will bring crocs and stingers

    YOUR SAY: Warming ocean will bring crocs and stingers

    Your Story Unequivocally, the recent relocation of the East Australian Current (EAC) will have economic and environmental implications for the popular tourist beaches.

    • 26th Mar 2019 11:23 AM
    What to do when your child sticks like glue

    What to do when your child sticks like glue

    Parenting Separation anxiety a very real issue