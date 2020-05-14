OVER BUDGET: Mingo glamping tents proving costly

OVER BUDGET: The glamping tents at Mingo Crossing Caravan Park has gone over budget. Picture: File

OVER BUDGET: The glamping tents at Mingo Crossing Caravan Park has gone over budget. Picture: File

THE multimillion-dollar glamping tent upgrade at Mingo Crossing Caravan Park is proving costly, exceeding its allotted budget.

The North Burnett Regional Council’s financial report for April has shown the project has surpassed the total budget by $31,016.

Funds were jointly matched by the State Government and council to the tune of $2,545,640, as part of the Building our Regions program.

Mayor Rachel Rachel Chambers said further funds were appropriated to the project to accommodate for extra costs.

“Council is excited for the opening of glamping tents at Mingo Crossing following the COVID-19 shutdown,” Cr Chambers said.

“This initiative required some further investment to ensure that the power supply to the sites was adequate for visitors to our wonderful region.

“We look forward to reopening the North Burnett to visitors once it is safe to do so.”

State Development Minister Cameron Dick visited the region in April of 2019 to inspect the glamping upgrade, and said the works would enhance facilities to meet current and future tourism demands.

“This redevelopment will add another nine powered sites to the existing 12, as well as providing the park’s first six glamping sites, a second amenities block, a camp kitchen, a parking area near the existing boat ramp, and a playground,” Mr Dick said.

“An additional 40 camping sites will also be made available through the development of open space along the northeast bank of the Burnett River.”