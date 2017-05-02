Over 200,000 on our beaches and no fatalities

BY THE NUMBERS

Patrolled beaches

Elliott Heads

Moore Park Beach

Oaks Beach - Burnett Heads

Nielson Park Beach - Bargara

Kellys Beach - Bargara

When

September 2016 to May 1, 2017

Lifeguards Club Volunteer Patrols

Visitations 201,960

First aid 803

Rescues 44

Preventative actions 15,752

Public relations 35,155

BEACHGOERS and surf lifesaving volunteers have been praised for their actions as the Bundaberg region recorded a fatality-free summer.

The lifesaving season officially wrapped up on Monday and the statistics on how the summer panned out are in.

SURF RESCUE: Deb Bright, Lynne Messer and James Cook at Moore Park Beach. Mike Knott BUN300417RESCUE3

Lifesaving Services Wide Bay Capricorn co-ordinator Julie Davis said it was one of the best surf seasons, with the weather playing a pivotal part in helping keep swimmers safe.

Across Bundaberg, five beaches were patrolled by both Surf Life Saving Queensland lifeguards and volunteer lifesavers from September to May 1.

During this time more than 200,000 people visited the beautiful swimming areas along our coast.

In the last seven months there have been 44 rescues, including more than five determined serious.

SLSQ regional operations manager Craig Holden said the season was extremely busy and he complimented the work of members and visitors.

He said visitor numbers were high compared to recent years and comparatively, rescues were lower.

"The amount of people on the beach compared to incidents is just great,” he said.

"Everyone who went to the beach also went home safely.

"Goes to show the lifesavers are doing a good job.”

Mrs Davis said jet-skis were used in rescues at Elliott Heads around the river where a number of tourists found themselves in trouble and needing help.

And five more people, mostly aged between 10-14 years, were rescued by board or tube at Nielson Park Beach.

Mr Holden said the jet-ski was worth it's weight in gold as there were a couple of close calls near the Elliott River.

He also highlighted the rescue of four people by 21-year-old lifeguard Teisha Towner at Oaks Beach, Burnett Heads in October last year.

Surf Life Saving Club members not only keep a watchful eye on the water through the season, but also keep busy providing information, documenting numbers and helping with first aid, Mrs Davis said.

Records are taken every two hours from 9am to 5pm to keep information accurate.

"With the preventative actions it can be anything from asking people to be careful of the current rips to moving them away from strong currents,” she said.

"Members will also sit down with young children and help educate them about what to look out for.

"The young cadets get a buzz out of this, too.”

The Queensland surf lifesaving season will resume on September 16 this year and Mr Holden said new members were always welcome.

"We're always chasing new members at the three clubs,” he said.

"We can never really have enough.”

To find out more go to www.lifesaving.com.au.