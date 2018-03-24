Over 100 volunteers get colourful for baton relay

BIG CREW: 105 SES and Rural Fire Service volunteers will be stationed in the streets of Bundy for the Queen's Baton Relay.

IF YOU see the volunteers in orange along the streets of Bundaberg today, make sure you give them a wave and friendly smile.

They are part of a 105-strong SES and Rural Fire Services team who are giving up their time to make sure the Queen's Baton Relay travels safely through town this afternoon.

Local controller Kieran Galey said the event would be the biggest in the region's SES history and volunteers were getting into the Commonwealth Games spirit by sporting some Aussie-themed face paint.

"We are all thoroughly enthused and looking forward to it,” he said.

"We are over the moon to be involved, it's going to be a great day.”

BATON: SES Local Controller Keiran Galey with some of his crew getting ready for the Queen's Baton Relay in Bundaberg. Ashley Clark

The Queen's Baton Relay will start at the Botanic Gardens this afternoon before making its way from North Bundaberg, through town and then will finish at the Bundaberg Multiplex.

"The plan is the SES will be manning barricades and watching vehicle movements around town and coordinating traffic in various locations,” Mr Galey said.

The community are invited to attend celebrations at the Multiplex from 3.30pm.

WHERE'S THE BATON: The Queens baton will be in Bundy this week. This is the map of where it will be. Contributed

A road closures list can be found here.