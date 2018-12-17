Outstanding: Bundy's 2018 top-performing OP students

SHALOM College has produced a trio of OP1 recipients this year, taking to social media to share the students' success.

OP scores rank Year 12 students according to a number of set subjects including maths and English and the latest round of results were released Saturday.

Shalom College students Joshua Roebuck, Emilee Cameron and Cara Mainwaring received top marks and 31 per cent of students from the school achieved an OP between 1 and 7.

With the school holidays now in full swing, the NewsMail was unable to confirm numbers from all schools, however, Indy Burt from Bundaberg State High School also had his OP dreams become a reality on the weekend.

While there were no OP1s at Rosedale High, students said the school had achieved 100 per cent in the Queensland Certificate of Education which recognises broad learning options.

All their students ranked between an OP2 and 8, including the school dux Amelia Howard.

St Luke's Anglican School was also without an OP1, but had 52.3 per cent of students receiving an OP score of 1 to 10.

Five St Luke's students achieved an OP 2 - Jessica Cross, Jaimee Joiner, Charles Liebenberg, Cameron Macpherson and Brayden Rewald.

Overall, 24.5 per cent of St Luke's students received an OP 1 to 5.

"Receiving an OP2 not only ensures that I am able to commence my course of choice, it is a representation of the accumulation of my accomplishments, achievements and knowledge I have acquired over all my schooling years at St Luke's Anglican School,” Jaimee Joiner said.

"I am extremely happy with my OP and I'm excited to see what my future will bring.

"As I only required an OP9 to study a Bachelor of Science at the University of Queensland I have achieved high enough for my first preference.” St Luke's student Brayden Rewald has a goal of becoming a teacher to help foster a love of maths and science for future students.

"The most important thing a high OP score provides is flexibility and choice,” he said.

"An OP2 gives me the flexibility to choose from the entire range of courses on offer.”

Bundaberg Christian College's Joshua Hargrave received an OP2, Cameron Crush got an OP3, Colby Richardson received an OP4 and Arran McLeod an OP5.

