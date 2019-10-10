Outrage as new car splashed with paint thinner

VEHICLE VANDAL: Couple's new car covered in paint stripper by stranger.

SAVING the funds to purchase a car takes time and in a purposeless and heartless crime, a complete stranger has destroyed that investment.

On October 5, a husband and wife went to bed in their Avenell Heights home.

And in the early hours of Sunday morning, at approximately 1.30am, they woke to the sound of their dogs barking.

Thinking nothing of it, the pair went back to sleep.

But on October 6, they woke to find their new vehicle had been vandalised.

And now their daughter Emily Tugwell is speaking up about the shocking discovery.

“My Mum called me on Sunday and told me about the car,” Ms Tugwell said.

“At first they just thought it was brake fluid, but the whole passenger side and roof had actually been covered in paint stripper.”

Ms Tugwell said her father attempted to wash the liquid off of the car, when the entire coating of paint was stripped back on various areas, exposing the metal.

After their children moved out of home, the mother and father decided to save for a new vehicle and planned to use the seven-seater 4WD to travel around Australia next year.

The vandalism occurred after owning the vehicle for just six months.

“Mum and Dad saved up quite a lot of money for the car and even travelled all the way to Toowoomba for it, because they knew it was the perfect car,” Ms Tugwell said.

“Repair costs will be extensive… they were just about to insure it too.”

While the vehicle was not secured in a locked garage, it was parked outside the property and next to the driveway.

Ms Tugwell said her family had lived in Bundaberg for six years and had never experienced anything to suggest the car would be vandalised.

“My parents have worked so hard to get that car and they’re out of pocket now for no reason and they’ve had to delay their holiday too,” she said.

“I hope that this raises awareness for the community and that the same thing doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to contact Policelink on 131 444.