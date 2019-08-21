Emotional tribute for 'beautiful' teen killed in crash

A YOUNG Domino's Pizza delivery rider killed in a fatal crash at Tweed Heads last night has been described as a "beautiful boy trying to make a good life for himself".

Shocked members of the Tweed community took to Facebook after the crash about 6pm, offering their condolences to the 18-year-old's family and friends.

"The young fella is one of my son's best mates," one woman wrote.

"He was a beautiful boy trying to make a good life for himself. Love and support to his dad and family."

Another woman said she heard the emergency services sirens after the crash and "thought of my son who had left for work to deliver pizzas".

"Just tragic. RIP young man. Condolences to his family," she wrote.

The 18-year-old was riding a moped, delivering pizza, when it collided with a Holden Colorado in the southbound lanes of Ducat St.

He was then thrown to the road and hit by a Toyota Prado travelling northbound.

The 18-year-old died at the scene.

Tweed Byron Police were called and established a crime scene.

The driver of the Holden, a 42-year-old man, and the driver of the Toyota, a 46-year-old woman, were not injured.

They were taken to Tweed Heads Hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.

Ducat St was closed for about five hours while the scene was examined.

Tweed District Rescue Squad was also in attendance.



Domino's Pizza confirmed the 18-year-old was delivering pizza for the business when the crash occurred.

"Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited has confirmed, with great sadness, the death of one of our team members in a motor vehicle accident," a statement read.

"We will be providing support to our team members and loved ones, including providing counselling.

"Domino's will also provide the local police with all possible assistance with their investigation.

"We would like to express our sincere condolences to our team member's family and friends and ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time."

Investigations continue into the crash and a report will be prepared for the coroner.