Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Out-of-contract Jarryd Hayne’s dramatic descent

by Matthew Benns
5th Dec 2018 6:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Just a few years ago the Hayne Plane was taking off in the US National Football League.

But on Tuesday that flight was grounded for out-of-contract NRL star Jarryd Hayne as he reported to Castle Hill Police station as part of his bail conditions.

The 30-year-old was charged last month for allegedly sexually assaulting a 26-year-old woman in the Hunter Region in September.

Fallen rugby league star Jarryd Hayne reports to Castle Hill police station as part of his bail conditions. Picture: Matrix Media
Fallen rugby league star Jarryd Hayne reports to Castle Hill police station as part of his bail conditions. Picture: Matrix Media

 

Hayne was driven to the police station in a black Audi Q7 by a woman believed to be his girlfriend Amellia Bonnici, mother of his daughter Beliviah Ivy.

He is due to appear at Burwood Local Court on December 10.

More Stories

Show More
jarryd hayne nrl us national football league

Top Stories

    Ex-soldier suffering from PTSD after Afghanistan fined $3K

    premium_icon Ex-soldier suffering from PTSD after Afghanistan fined $3K

    Crime AN ARMY veteran suffering from PTSD after a tour in Afghanistan has been dealt with in court after breaching a domestic violence order and driving drunk.

    Sixty years on, the Bundaberg Courthouse won't be replaced

    premium_icon Sixty years on, the Bundaberg Courthouse won't be replaced

    News Despite its old age, the Bundaberg Courthouse will not be replaced

    Tensions mount in call for community survey on council

    premium_icon Tensions mount in call for community survey on council

    Council News Councillor pushes for community consultation

    OPINION: Our lifestyles are making us fat

    premium_icon OPINION: Our lifestyles are making us fat

    Opinion Bad habits are costing us billions

    Local Partners