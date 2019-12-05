Outlook heading into final cricket round of cricket Bundy

Norths’ Shaun Rose will be one of the players hoping to get the side into the finals.

CRICKET: It could be a straight shootout between two sides for a finals spot, heading into the final round of the Rum City Foods Intra Cup this Saturday.

This weekend is the final round of the competition with two sides already qualifying for the finals.

Brothers will win the minor premiership with The Waves securing second. The rest, is undecided, with three teams battling for the final two spots.

Maryborough, even though the NewsMail said yesterday it was, is unable to make it. Currently, Norths are on 53.96 points in third with Hervey Bay on 50.08, Past Highs on 49.95 and Maryborough on 41.

Maryborough would need to score at least 12 points in the final round, which would force the side to make more than 500 runs, which is unlikely.

The battle is between Norths, Hervey Bay and Past Highs.

Norths face Brothers, Hervey Bay faces The Waves and Past Highs battles Maryborough.

The equation for Norths is simple, win and they are in.

The side’s runs and wickets should hold off Past Highs and Hervey Bay, even if both win.

If Norths lose, then they can miss and Past Highs and Hervey Bay can get in by taking third and fourth by winning.

As long as Past Highs score 0.01 more points than Norths in runs, wickets and bonus points, they will make it with victory.

Hervey Bay can afford to lose 0.11 to Norths in runs, wickets and bonus points and still make it if it wins. Norths can also qualify if Past Highs or Hervey Bay loses.

If Norths win, then it becomes a straight shootout between Hervey Bay and Past Highs for fourth.

If both win then Past Highs must outscore Hervey Bay by 0.13 points or more in runs, wicket and bonus points.

If one wins and the other loses then the victor will play finals.

It promises to be an exciting way to finish the regular season and calculators may be used to figure out who makes it.