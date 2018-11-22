Outfits stun on the red carpet

THIS year's school formal event saw an array of colour and style as hundreds of Year 12 students stepped out onto the red carpet.

Bundaberg Christian College, Bundaberg Special School, Bundaberg State High School, Bundaberg North State High School, Gin Gin State High School, Isis District State High School, Kepnock State High School, Shalom Catholic College, St Luke's Anglican School and Rosedale State School graduating students all celebrated the end of their high school journey with class.

There were many that stood out from the crowd.

Here are some of our favourites from the Class of 2018.

The force of fashion was strong with Xavier Reid from Bundaberg State High School as he sported a Star Wars themed suit donned with fan-favourite characters like Yoda, Darth Vader, C-3P0, Princess Leia, Han Solo and a stormtrooper.

Xavier Reid Brian Cassidy

Mr Reid wasn't the only one to turn to a super hero.

Madison Rowley and Dylan Kurtzer arrived in Marvel's SHIELD themed vehicle with Spiderman taking up the role of valet.

While Spiderman's colours of blue and red were popular with this year's students, a touch of floral bloomed for some.

The outfit of several students included flowers on the skirt of their dress, but for Shalom's Emily Obst pink flowers covered her entire dress.

Bundaberg North State School's Jessie Potter was dressed in a lavender-coloured gown, breaking away from the frequented red, blue and black commonly worn.

Jessie Potter and Nathan Van Rooijen. Mike Knott BUN151118BNSHS32

St Luke's Anglican School student Connor Wilson stood proud in a green kilt, and Gin Gin's Ben Robertson's dedication to his formal vision saw him purchase a suit from London.

Dressed in a red velvet jacket, Mr Robertson stood tall as he made his way down the carpet with Cheyenne Hinton-Pyde.

Before they could even step foot on the carpet the 2018 Yr 12 students proved they know how to make an entrance.

Two arrived via boat - one duo recreating the iconic Titanic pose with the classic score. - One student arrived in a tractor and Shianne Ehrich pulled out all the bells and whistles by arriving in a police car.

Shianne Ehrich and senior constable Matt Findlow. Mike Knott BUN131118BSS8

Senior Constable Matt Findlow escorted Miss Ehrich to the Bundaberg Special School formal.