Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SUPER TIME: Spiderman, Madison Rowley and Dylan Kurtzer.
SUPER TIME: Spiderman, Madison Rowley and Dylan Kurtzer. Brian Cassidy
News

Outfits stun on the red carpet

Mikayla Haupt
by
22nd Nov 2018 8:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS year's school formal event saw an array of colour and style as hundreds of Year 12 students stepped out onto the red carpet.

Bundaberg Christian College, Bundaberg Special School, Bundaberg State High School, Bundaberg North State High School, Gin Gin State High School, Isis District State High School, Kepnock State High School, Shalom Catholic College, St Luke's Anglican School and Rosedale State School graduating students all celebrated the end of their high school journey with class.

There were many that stood out from the crowd.

Here are some of our favourites from the Class of 2018.

The force of fashion was strong with Xavier Reid from Bundaberg State High School as he sported a Star Wars themed suit donned with fan-favourite characters like Yoda, Darth Vader, C-3P0, Princess Leia, Han Solo and a stormtrooper.

Xavier Reid
Xavier Reid Brian Cassidy

Mr Reid wasn't the only one to turn to a super hero.

Madison Rowley and Dylan Kurtzer arrived in Marvel's SHIELD themed vehicle with Spiderman taking up the role of valet.

While Spiderman's colours of blue and red were popular with this year's students, a touch of floral bloomed for some.

The outfit of several students included flowers on the skirt of their dress, but for Shalom's Emily Obst pink flowers covered her entire dress.

Bundaberg North State School's Jessie Potter was dressed in a lavender-coloured gown, breaking away from the frequented red, blue and black commonly worn.

Jessie Potter and Nathan Van Rooijen.
Jessie Potter and Nathan Van Rooijen. Mike Knott BUN151118BNSHS32

St Luke's Anglican School student Connor Wilson stood proud in a green kilt, and Gin Gin's Ben Robertson's dedication to his formal vision saw him purchase a suit from London.

Dressed in a red velvet jacket, Mr Robertson stood tall as he made his way down the carpet with Cheyenne Hinton-Pyde.

Before they could even step foot on the carpet the 2018 Yr 12 students proved they know how to make an entrance.

Two arrived via boat - one duo recreating the iconic Titanic pose with the classic score. - One student arrived in a tractor and Shianne Ehrich pulled out all the bells and whistles by arriving in a police car.

Shianne Ehrich and senior constable Matt Findlow.
Shianne Ehrich and senior constable Matt Findlow. Mike Knott BUN131118BSS8

Senior Constable Matt Findlow escorted Miss Ehrich to the Bundaberg Special School formal.

bundaberg formals fashion formals 2018
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Ergon working to restore power to more than 2500 homes

    Ergon working to restore power to more than 2500 homes

    News MORE than 2500 homes are without power this morning in Bundaberg, Bargara and Innes Park after power was cut just after 7.30am

    • 22nd Nov 2018 8:18 AM
    BNBT: North Burnett steps away from Bundaberg tourism

    premium_icon BNBT: North Burnett steps away from Bundaberg tourism

    Environment 'The board agreed the common word region was not essensial'

    Student stabs girl in school toilet attack

    premium_icon Student stabs girl in school toilet attack

    Crime 14yo girl stabs Bundaberg student with a blade at school

    CQU supports growth but will not move into CBD

    premium_icon CQU supports growth but will not move into CBD

    Health 'We will continue to work collaboratively to drive opportunity'

    • 22nd Nov 2018 9:03 AM

    Local Partners