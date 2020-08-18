Outer this world experience lands in Bundy for Science Week

SPACE CLOSE-UP: The special event will be held at Bundaberg Regional Library on August 22.

SPACE CLOSE-UP: The special event will be held at Bundaberg Regional Library on August 22.

HAVE you ever wanted to take a tour across the universe and witness what it's like in outer space? Well Bundaberg, here's your chance.

As part of National Science Week, the local community will have an opportunity to experience a guided tour through space, where participants will get to see planets, stars and black holes, through a virtual reality app on their smartphones.

SPACE CLOSE-UP: The special event will be held at Bundaberg Regional Library on August 22.

Hosted by the ARC Centre of Excellence in Gravitational Wave Discovery (OzGrav) at the Bundaberg Regional Library, participants will be asked to download the free SciVR app and headsets will be distributed on the day.

"Space research is a hot topic … we are excited about Australian space research, and lots of transient and explosive events, and want to share that with you," OzGrav spokeswoman Tania Ewing said.

"(We) wanted as many people as possible to be able to experience the event, subject to appropriate physical distancing, so there are multiple sessions during the morning at Bundaberg Library."

SCIENCE WEEK: Astronomers Alan Duffy and Rebecca Allen will be answering all your burning questions.

Astronomers Alan Duffy and Rebecca Allen will guide participants across the universe through the virtual experience, discuss Australia's current science research projects and answer all your burning questions in a live Q&A session.

Mr Duffy said the event makes it feel like "having access to a personal guide to the universe as you fly past planets, collide black holes and get to ask questions along the way."

OUTER THIS WORLD: Participants will be able to see planets, stars and black holes using their free smartphone app and a pair of headsets.

Following the event, the free app allows guests to continue exploring after the guided tour.

Participants who book in advance will receive a free mini pair of headsets and smartphone stickers.

The event will take place at Bundaberg Library on August 22.

Choose from two session times and secure your spot by clicking here.

link: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/science-in-vr-bundaberg-families-tickets-116363653821

For more information about the app, click here. scivr.com.au