Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRY TIME: ISIS player Zakarey Bainbridge fends off the Brothers defence to score at Salter Oval on Saturday.
TRY TIME: ISIS player Zakarey Bainbridge fends off the Brothers defence to score at Salter Oval on Saturday.
Sport

Outcome revealed in clubs bid to play in the BRL A-grade

Shane Jones
, shane.jones@news-mail.com.au
19th Dec 2019 4:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEAGUE: The Isis Devils and Burnett Cutters will not be playing A-grade in the Bundaberg Rugby League in 2020.

The clubs found out late yesterday afternoon after an appeal was heard by the Queensland Rugby League Central Division on Tuesday.

The three person appeals board found no reason to overturn the decision by the Bundaberg Rugby League.

According to the appeals board every angle was looked at.

The recommendation from the QRL Central Division now is for Isis to play its under-18 team in the BRL and then play seniors in the Northern Districts Rugby League.

The Cutters have been recommended to play in the NDRL as well.

Both clubs will then be looked at in 2021 in the BRL for A-grade if they can show they are ready to play in the A-grade, reserves and under-18, which according to the QRL Central Division it isn't possible right now.

The NewsMail has sought comment from both the Isis Devils and Burnett Cutters.

Both clubs will not be able to appeal the decision with the process final for them not to play in the A-grade.

More to come.

burnett cutters isis devils
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One home lost: Crews counting cost of Gregory River blaze

        premium_icon One home lost: Crews counting cost of Gregory River blaze

        News ONE home has been lost since the Gregory River bushfire broke out on Monday as crews battled 50kmh winds, incredible heat and difficult terrain.

        Big read: Issues to take from council’s December meeting

        premium_icon Big read: Issues to take from council’s December meeting

        News There were about 20 people in the public gallery of Tuesday’s ordinary council...

        The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        premium_icon The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        News Climate change is reducing farm profits, government report finds.