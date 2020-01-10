Outback ordeal survivor in court on string of charges

Tamra McBeath-Riley miraculously survived 13 days of extreme heat in the Central Australian outback only to land in court on drug, driving and weapon charges

Tamra McBeath-Riley miraculously survived 13 days of extreme heat in the Central Australian outback only to land in court on drug, driving and weapon charges

A WOMAN who miraculously survived 13 days of extreme heat in the Central Australian outback has landed in court on drug, driving and weapon charges.

Tamra McBeath-Riley, 52, appeared in the Alice Springs Local Court on Friday charged with drug possession, receiving stolen property, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possessing or using a weapon.

McBeath-Riley was found during an aerial search after she and two friends went missing in Central Australia in November.

McBeath-Riley survived by drinking from a water hole but one of her friends died during the ordeal.

The alleged incident happened after she was found by police and returned to Alice Springs. Police also charged two men who are alleged to have held a man against his will in Alice Springs and forced him to sign over his car and motorbike.

Two men, aged 38 and 34, were found in possession of trafficable quantities of methamphetamine, MDMA and heroin during a raid in Alice Springs according to a police spokesman.

Kayne Edwards, 38, was charged with a string of offences including depriving personal liberty, stealing, aggravated assault, armed with a weapon, drug possession, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Edwards will appear in court later this month.

Matthew Buckingham, 34, also appeared in the Alice Springs Local Court on Friday charged with stealing, drug possession, and aiding a person in deprivation of liberty.

He was remanded in custody and will appear in court on Wednesday for a bail application. Defence lawyer Noah Redmond said McBeath-Riley had an "apparent and acknowledged drug problem" and she could enter a drug rehabilitation program.

Judge Greg Borchers remanded McBeath-Riley in custody and she will appear in court next week.

"I wouldn't grant bail on conditions that didn't involve some form of supervision," Mr Borchers said