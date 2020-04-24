Menu
Tracey Seymour from Seymour Vintage taught herself to sew and now creates and sells upcycled items.
News

Out with the old and in with the upcycled

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
24th Apr 2020 5:30 PM
ABOUT two years ago Tracey Seymour taught herself to sew and she hasn’t looked back since.

Ms Seymour started Seymourvintage after borrowing a sewing machine to make an iPad cover and from then she was hooked.

“I just love it and make whatever I feel like at the time.” Ms Seymour said.

“I teach myself through YouTube videos.”

With her products, Ms Seymour said she tried to recycle items given to her to give them a new lease on life by turning them into bags and a range of other products.

Most recently Ms Seymour said like many businesses she had been adapting for the coronavirus and had started making products for the pandemic.

“I am making face masks and trolley covers at the moment,” Ms Seymour said.

“The trolley covers have been very popular and they are reversible and washable.”

Ms Seymour said she had never planned to make either but there was demand.

“I put in a disclaimer that it will not stop the virus but it stops people touching their face and frees up medical supplies for health workers.”

“If people feel they are protecting themselves by wearing it what’s the harm.”

Although Ms Seymour said all the money goes back into the business she said she hopes to one day work in the corner of a store with her sewing machine and sell her one of a kind items.

You can find her store at Seymourvintage on Facebook.

bundaberg business recycling seymourvintage upcycling
