OUT UNTIL 2020: Long road to recovery for Waters

INJURY: A nothing tackle will force the Bundaberg Rugby League's under-20s rep player of the year to miss the grand final, and could sideline hooker Ben Waters until 2020.

The 20-year-old injured his right knee in the early stages of the major semi-final win against Waves Tigers a fortnight ago. He left the field, but later attempted to return which ruined his knee.

He ruptured his ACL, sustained a grade two strain on his MCL, and tore his LCL and cartilage, and will go under the knife in the next two weeks.

"I have to get a full knee reconstruction,” a gutted Waters said. "It was tough to cop, but it's getting worse with the grand final getting closer.”

Waters has played in all 17 games for Wallaroos this year, scoring one try but having a hand in numerous others, but will miss arguably the most important game in the club's recent history. He could return midway through next season, but at this stage he won't take the risk.

Waters has obtained permission from the BRL to join his dad and coach Peter Waters on the bench for the decider, a game in which he was destined to play a major role.

He took a shift to dummy-half in the off-season in his stride, bulking on the muscle and improving his defence.

The tackle-heavy workload suited Waters, who made the position his own at representative level and provided early, clean ball to his Wallaroos halves and ball-runners.

"I think I was getting used to playing hooker. I had to get my defence up to scratch and I was happy with the improvement in my game,” Waters said.

"I was getting more confident with the ball. I played a bit of hooker in under-18s and it's somewhere I've always wanted to play. The year's been pretty good overall, until now.”

He should have been able to dream of a fairytale ending to the year, celebrating a hard-earned premiership alongside brother Luke and dad Peter. That could still happen but it won't be the same.

"It'd be even better if I was on the field,” he said. "Everything we've worked for in the past three years has been building up to this weekend,” he said.

Peter said he was gutted for the young gun.

"I feel disappointed for him,” the coach said.

"He's probably been one of our biggest improvers this season. His defence will be missed - it's surprising how many tackles he makes a game.”