Out to make amends: Villa aims to bounce back this year

FOOTBALL: Brothers Aston Villa coach Glen Sparozvich has one dream ahead of the new Wide Bay Premier League season start and that is to get his best players on the park.

The side returns to action tonight, taking on Doon Villa at Brothers Sports Complex in the first round.

Villa is aiming to bounce back after finishing sixth and missing the finals for the first time in the history of the competition.

Sparozvich hopes to change that but admits it might be tough.

“We’ve recruited okay,” he said.

“We looked like we were going to have depth but then we lost a few players late.”

Former Villa players James Stromqvist, Corey Holzberger and Nick Chatfield return but captain Josh McInnes won’t.

He joins Alec Rohdmann who has joined The Waves.

“Josh is taking a year off,” Sparozvich said.

“We might have also lost Dom Binns to work commitments.”

Sparozvich said Jaryd Bennier would take over the captaincy in the absence of McInnes.

“Sometimes when you give someone the captaincy they can’t handle the pressure and the responsibility,” he said.

“But we’re confident Jaryd can do the job and take his game to another level.”

Villa has started the year sketchy in form, losing to the United Park Eagles 11-2 before having comfortable wins over Alloway and Diggers.

It doesn’t worry Sparozvich who highlighted that UPE lost to them last year before making the finals.

The focus for the side is simple, despite the pre-season form.

“Top four is the goal,” Sparozvich said.

“I’d be bitterly disappointed if we didn’t.

“If we get our best XI all the time then we can beat the best.”

Sparozvich said he didn’t know what to expect against Doon Villa, especially after the off-season where there were doubts the side would even compete.

Kick-off is at 6pm.