OUT TO IMPRESS: Wide Bay out to win

CRICKET: He’s played cricket at the highest level and now Queenslander Carl Rackemann will be aiming to get the best out of our Wide Bay Flames.

The 12 test player will play the role of mentor as the Flames compete at home this weekend at Salter Oval in the Bulls Masters Country Challenge.

The Challenge sees eight regional regions from around the state compete against each other to be the best.

And Rackemann has a tough task with Wide Bay not winning a game last year and finishing last in the competition.

The side is hoping to reverse those results and started its campaign last night against last year’s defending champions the Central Queensland Seamers.

But Rackemann conceded it would be tough for the Flames, which is what the whole point of the competition is about.

“There’s some good sides coming, I think everyone will be tough,” he said.

“But the competitive nature of the thing is good for these guys and everyone involved.

“For some people it might be the pinnacle of their career.”

Rackemann said for the players picked for Wide Bay, the goal is simple.

Play cricket that got you selected in the first place.

They’ve (Wide Bay players) been picked for a reason, they are good players,” he said.

“They’ve shown that in the past.

“If you get taken up a level, it’s because people think you are good enough to be there.

“You’ve just got to reproduce what you know you can do.”

One of those players is Brendan Handley.

He was involved in the first season of the competition in 2014 and was part of last year’s winning side with Central Queensland.

But now he’s moved to Bundaberg and is playing for Norths this season.

Handley now hopes to replicate the same success with Wide Bay after being picked following trials.

“I’ve been really happy with our professional preparation this year,” he said.

“We’ve had good numbers trialling for the team and had a couple of trials and training days.

“We know we underperformed last year but we’ve worked really hard this year and are prepared as best as we can be.”

Handley said the strength would be their batting, which included him performing in the middle order.

“We need to trust ourselves, I think most of the boys prepared and executed well last week (in local games),” he said.

“We got some good runs, got some good wickets, we’re in good form.

“We’ve got a quite deep batting line-up.”

Wide Bay will play Central Far North today at 2pm before facing Darling Downs at 6.30pm.

All games are free for spectators.