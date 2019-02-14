OUT TO CAUSE SOME TROUBLE: World record holder is here

New Zealand's Finn Fischer-Black salutes after breaking the world record in the under-19 men's 3000m individual pursuit.

CYCLING: New Zealand rider Finn Fischer-Black knows he needs to shake things up to win the Auswide Bank Cyclefest International criterium today around the streets of Bundy.

But he's prepared to do it, in a clean and fair way of course.

Fischer-Black comes to Bundaberg in red-hot form after breaking the world record in the men's 3000m individual pursuit at the recent nationals for his country.

Cyclefest map Carolyn Booth

The 17-year-old did a time of 3:09.710, which broke the record.

He actually went faster at the meet, doing at 3:08.815, but it wasn't ratified because no UCI official was there and there was no full doping control done.

"It was pretty surreal, still is to me,” Fischer-Black said.

"It was so unexpected to come so early, I wasn't expecting to even come close to it before the nationals.”

Fischer-Black said it was a goal to smash the record after finishing fourth at the worlds.

"I was pretty gutted not to make the podium and it was a goal in the back of my mind,” he said.

"If I can it that early (break the record), I hope I can build on that and do it again at worlds (in August).”

The focus for now is on this weekend's Cyclefest International, which will see him compete in the criterium and the madison with fellow New Zealander George Jackson.

The criterium will be held around the streets of Bundaberg on a 500m hot dog course, which will see riders go up and down Bourbong Street.

Most riders will ride in a bunch and hope for a sprint at the finish to decide the winner.

Other riders will try to breakaway and stay in front of the pack to win.

Fischer-Black admits he will be one of the latter, aiming to disrupt the packs racing by breaking away to win.

"I'm definitely better in the individual events where I am by myself and there is just me on the track and no bunch,” he said.

"I'm going to have to adapt to the bigger bunch and maybe just try to have a few goes at the front and try to make it an individual pursuit for myself.

"But it will be bloody hard to do.”

The men's elite race is expected to start around 6.30pm after the women's elite and graded criterium race, which starts the night of racing at 4.30pm.