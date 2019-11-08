Menu
Undated : Generic photo of ecstasy pills
Out of control: Teen busted with massive amounts of drugs

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
8th Nov 2019 12:53 PM
AT 19, Jacob Bradley Box should be planning his life ahead, but for the near future a parole officer will be doing it for him.

Box pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court at Bundaberg this week to three indictable offences and three summary charges which included possession of a dangerous drug in excess of 2g and possession of weapons and explosives.

Crown prosecutor Stipe Drinovac told the court police executed a late night search warrant at Box’s home on June 9.

During the search of the lounge room and Box’s bedroom, police found 4.041g of MDMA, 683g of marijuana and 1.895g of cocaine.

Police also found scales, new and used clip and heat seal bags, an extendible baton and fireworks.

Mr Drinovac told the court the drugs were set into multiple quantities.

He said Box admitted to police the drugs belonged to him.

Box’s barrister Callan Cassidy told the court his client was a young, first-time offender.

Mr Cassidy said Box had recently moved out of his family’s home at the time.

The court heard drugs were also found in his housemate’s room.

Mr Cassidy said Box was highly co-operative with police and the charges were a wake-up call to him.

He was instructed his client was not on drugs anymore and tendered drug test certificates to the court.

Justice Thomas Bradley took into account Box’s guilty plea and the fact he had no criminal history.

Justice Bradley said the sentence imposed was a plan to prevent Box from reoffending in future.

“The court needs to intervene and plan your life, you should be the one planning your own life to live,” he said.

Box was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and also received shorter terms to be served concurrently for the other offences.

He was released immediately on parole.

