Our youths lend their voice

Mikayla Haupt
| 27th Apr 2017 11:45 AM
SPEAKING UP: Hollie Cooper, Renee Nielsen, Cassidy Hitchenon and Arda Sariusak at the youth summit.
SPEAKING UP: Hollie Cooper, Renee Nielsen, Cassidy Hitchenon and Arda Sariusak at the youth summit.

ABOUT 100 high school students from public and private schools across the region gathered at the Civic Centre yesterday to give the local youth a chance to provide input in the Bundaberg Regional Council's youth strategy.

The council's youth summit invited students to add their voice to the strategy through a fun and inclusive approach.

"It's set up in a talk show-style, so it's entertaining and informative,” Cassidy Hitchenon, one of the students, said.

Year 11 student Hollie Cooper said the summit was about giving youth a voice and while "adults can be disconnected” mentorships, programs and summits could help bridge the gap and ensure the present and future community thrives.

"If you're not heard, speak louder,” Miss Cooper said.

"It's about making a positive impact in the community, reducing crime and bullying and showcasing talent.

"We will be interviewing people who represent different fields in the community.

"One of them is from the Childers Arts Space, and they will show us how to get local art displayed.”

Visit http://bit.ly/2pjZ3oG for more youth programs.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg regional council high school private school public school youth strategy youth summit

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!