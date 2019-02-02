OUR WORKING NIGHTMARE: Young employees missing out on $28m

MILLIONS of dollars in potential earnings are being lost due to a lack of employment opportunities for Hinkler youth, with new data revealing thousands of people aged between 15 and 24 could be working full-time but aren't.

Data released this week by the Foundation for Young Australians revealed 1400 locals in the age group are underemployed and striving to work more hours.

The electorate overseen by Federal Member Keith Pitt, avid supporter of the Cashless Debit Card currently rolling out across the region, has opportunities being missed for more than 1000 young workers, who are capable of working full-time but aren't being given the chance to increase their hours.

Underemployment, as defined by parliament, refers to "employed people aged 15 years and over, who want, and are available to work, more hours than they currently have", usually leading them to have to settle for a low wage, look for other employment or go on welfare payments to make ends meet.

Newstart recipients who are single and have no children can earn up to $1060.67 a fortnight while still receiving welfare payments, meaning the youth classed as underemployed who accept government payments could face being placed on the cashless card regardless of their goal to be full-time employees.

The foundation's report also says 21 per cent of the region's youths, or 2000 people, are currently unemployed compared to a nine per cent unemployment rate for people over 25.

The youth unemployment percentage equates to about $28 million being lost in wages that would otherwise be going to young people in the region if they were to secure part-time or full-time employment, the report said.

Out of the 15,000 youth population, almost 6000 will need to learn communication, digital literacy and critical thinking skills to be seen as employable, and another 4100 will need significant re-skilling.

And the problem is set to get worse with the foundation predicting the electorate's youth population will grow by another 5000 people by 2030.

The report was referred to by Labor's candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe in an opinion piece in the NewsMail, in which he detailed how a Labor government would tackle the issue through its Local Jobs, Local Projects plan which would ensure local workers and apprentices would be hired for local projects.

The issue of youth unemployment has become a hot topic after Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the region's youth unemployment rate had decreased from 27 per cent in December 2017 to 20 per cent in November 2018.

Mr Pitt said the government had the delivered on its previous promise to create one million jobs and following Prime Minister Scott Morrison's vow to generate a further 1.25 million in the next five years, the Bundaberg region could expect to see further focus on bringing youth unemployment levels down.

He told the NewsMail there had been more than 100,000 new jobs for young Australians in 2017-18 and the local unemployment rate had decreased from 27 per cent in December 2017 to 20 per cent in November 2018.

"Unfortunately, our economic plan is being held up by the Palaszczuk State Labor Government, which refuses to do anything to reduce power prices and provide relief for businesses, seniors and families," Mr Pitt said.

The statement sparked Labor Candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe to hit back, stating that Opposition Leader Bill Shorten's Local Jobs, Local Projects plan was the better option for Hinkler's future of youth jobs.

He quoted the foundation's data on youth unemployment and underemployment, saying that a Shorten Labor Government will respond to these challenges.

Regardless of which government will handle the issue better, it is clear that Hinkler, and Bundaberg, young people will need better employment opportunities, with the foundation predicting the youth population to grow by another 5000 people by 2030.

The foundation has called for action to re-conceptualise the approach to the future of work and with it how to support young people to develop the skills of the future.

The report also said in 2006 the electorate's unemployment rate for young people was at 14 per cent.