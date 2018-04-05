OUR VAL IS GOLF'S BEST: Bazley recognised at awards night

TOP GONG: Bargara's Val Bazley was recognised for her services to golf.

GOLF: "As long as I feel like I'm capable, I'd love to continue doing it.”

Nothing is going to stop Bargara's Val Bazley helping out the club she loves.

Bazley volunteers her time for three days every week to help the Bargara Golf Club.

Her dedication was recently recognised with the life member winning the 2017 Service to Golf Award from Golf Queensland.

Bazley was recognised for 37 years of service to the club in front of more than 250 gala dinner guests on the Gold Coast last month.

"It was really nice,” she said.

"I was very nervous when I first arrived but people from Golf Queensland made me feel very welcome.”

The award tells only half of the story of what Bazley has done.

The patron of the club started at the age of 27 after watching her first husband play, who told her to "see if you can do better”.

It was a decision that changed her life. In 1978, she joined the Bargara Golf Club, which saw her love affair with the sport flourish.

She was a captain and vice-captain of the ladies club.

But her greatest and proudest achievement came through the formation of two tournaments.

Bazley started the Bargara Ladies Classic in 1985 and is still running the event to this day.

She also helped form the Bargara Junior Classic in 1989 that ran for 27 years until 2015.

For Bazley, she said the Ladies Classic was her life.

"I absolutely love running these tournaments,” she said.

"Over the last five years the tournament has grown from strength to strength.

"We can get over 250 players committed to play in over 48 hours.”

Bazley's commitment has made it one of the biggest events in Queensland but said the success wasn't just down to her.

"One person can't do this,” she said.

"You always have a team of people there behind you.”

Bazley said all the hard work was worth it.

"It's just something that I want to do to give back to the sport I love,” she said.

"My own personal reward is being able to, over all those years, make wonderful friendships.”

This year marks the 40th year Bazley has been at the club.

She will party in style by organising the Ladies Classic for the 33rd straight year in October.