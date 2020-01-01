Our top teams shine in 2019

Sarah Bretag and Liliarna Smith celebrate the first goal against Bingera. United Park Eagles teammates Taryn Golshewsky, Brooke Harrington and Sophie Zipf join them in the celebrations.

For some teams this year has been one of the best while for others it might have been one to forget.

The NewsMail wants to recognise those that had stellar seasons on the field and dominated in their chosen sport.

So here is a list of the top 15 teams of the year.

The criteria is simple. The team’s feats had to have happened this year and the list is only covering Bundaberg teams.

So while teams like the Fraser Coast Mariners and the KSS Jets did well, both are ineligible.

It is also senior teams, not juniors, which will be covered

15. Brothers Bulldogs

The best Bundaberg team in the AFL Wide Bay men’s seniors this year.

Brothers finished third in the competition but would fall at the first hurdle in the finals, losing to Hervey Bay.

14. Brothers Rugby League women’s team

Usually we’d be talking about a premiership for Brothers when it comes to women’s rugby league.

But this year the side fell to Tannum Sands in the major semi before losing in the final to them in Gladstone under the new competition.

The side was still the best in Bundy this year.

13. The Waves AFL women

If Hervey Bay wasn’t in the AFL Wide Bay women’s competition then The Waves AFL women would be higher and premiership winners.

The side is unbeaten in two season against every other team in the competition.

The achilles heel? Hervey Bay, which has won every match against The Waves and won the first two titles.

Hopefully that changes in 2020.

12. The Waves Rugby League A-grade

For 60 minutes in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade final the side looked on track to become back-to-back premiers.

That was until a late onslaught from Brothers.

It was a fair effort from a side that lost a few players to season-ending injuries during the year.

11. The Waves Football Club

The Waves Football Club was similar to The Waves AFL women’s side in that it would have won titles if Bingera wasn’t around.

The Waves finished runner-up in the Wide Bay Premier League, the Triple M Division 1 cup and runner-up for the minor premiership.

The side only lost five games all season in more than 25 games.

10. Brothers Cricket Club

Brothers’ cricket team in Division 1 should be in the top five of teams for the year but their grand finals let them down.

This year the Brethren won two minor premiership, but lost four grand finals, including two last weekend.

This team is talented and had an amazing year but winning the pinnacle games is important, which the other nine teams did in this list.

The time will come for the club.

9. Bundaberg Pythons

The side won their first ever rugby union Spring Cup, beating the kings of the competition before in the Turtles Brothers.

It ended eight years of domination.

The Pythons are currently third in this year’s competition, which has hurt their ranking compared to other teams in the list.

8. Arrows Athletics women’s team Division 1

The side made up for last year’s loss in the final, in extra time, by beating The Waves Cities 2-0 in the final this year.

It was impressive after losing the minor premiership to The Waves Cities and also losing to the same side in the first week of the finals.

The side has now won four of the past six titles in that division.

7. The Waves Softball Club

The Waves Softball Club created history this year when its women’s team won an A-grade title in the Hervey Bay Softball Association competition.

The side defeated Brothers 10-1 and became the first Bundaberg side to do it.

The Waves are currently top heading into the new season and well on track for back-to-back titles next year.

6. All Blacks men’s team Division 1

Similar to Arrows in the women’s, see number eight, the All Blacks also overcame The Waves Cities to win the men’s Division 1 title in Bundaberg Hockey.

The Waves Cities also dominated the meetings between the two during the season but importantly, All Blacks won when it counted.

It is the side’s third straight title in the competition.

5. The Waves Gold Netball Division 1

It was a dominant performance from The Waves Gold to claim this year’s Bundaberg Netball Association Division 1 title.

The side lost just two games all season and defeated their teammates The Waves Blue to claim the crown.

It was the side’s first title since 2016.

4. The Waves Cricket Club

Meet the side that won the most titles this year out of any in senior sports in Bundaberg.

The Waves won the Division 1 titles in one dayers and T20 to finish last season before winning the NewsMail Cup and the Rum City Foods Intra Cup last weekend to end the year with four titles.

The only reason the side isn’t higher was that other teams ahead of them had better years from a wins point of view.

The Waves lost eight games in 2019.

The winning Rum City Foods Intra Cup team: Kynan Hard (back left), Caleb Szegfu, Adam Pozzebon, Matt Pozzebon, Ryan Norton, Michael Loader, Mat Fleming, Brendan Grills (front left), Chris Duff, Luke Owen (captain), Mitch Waters, Rhys Grills.

3. Brothers Rugby League A-grade men’s team

It was almost a season of perfection for Brothers Rugby League.

The team won every game, except for one against Eastern Suburbs during the regular season, and claimed the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade premiership too.

The side has now won three titles in the past five seasons, all on odd years.

Brothers celebrate winning the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade grand final title.

2. Bingera Football Club men’s division 1 team

Another side that almost had the perfect year in terms of staying unbeaten.

Bingera dominated football, claiming the minor premiership and the crown in the Wide Bay Premier League before winning the Triple M Division 1 Cup in a penalty shootout.

The side only lost one game all season, which was against the KSS Jets.

Bingera didn’t lose to any Bundy side this year.

Bingera celebrate winning the Wide Bay Premier League title. Team: Jason McEwan (back left), Simon Rehbein, Scott McEwan, Cody Breuer, Tony Roebuck, Jon Wheeler, Joel Haack, Josh Haack, Ieuan Hewitt, Brendan Conquest, Karl Zimmerlie, Andrew Donnison (coach), Shane Youngberry (middle back left), Shaun Sergiacomi, Kenzie Sergiacomi, Brett Kitching, Daniel Watson, Josh Watson, Robbie Cull, Ruby Youn

1. United Park Eagles women’s team

The United Park Eagles can lay claim to being the best team in Bundy this year.

It was the only team that was unbeaten all season and won a swag of titles.

The side won the Wide Bay Premier League women’s title, the Bundaberg Division 1 minor premiership and the crown as well.

Finally, it claimed the Division 1 ladies cup as well.

The side won 19 games and didn’t have any draws.

A deserving winner of the best team this year.