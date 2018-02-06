Our top beach town a drawcard

COASTAL COOL: Woodgate Beach has been mentioned in Qantas Travel Insider.

Nathan White Images

THE region's best kept secret is out.

Qantas Travel Insider has featured Woodgate Beach and our Mammino Gourmet Ice Cream in a recent article titled Quiet Coastal Getaways For Your Next Family Holiday, as a top travel destination.

The story, which showcases six spots from around Australia, describes Woodgate as the "quintessential Australian holiday: lapping surf, blazing sun and kangaroos grazing beneath casuarina trees just metres from the beach”.

"Woodgate is a coastal town with a vintage vibe,” they wrote.

While pristine wildlife is the main draw-card the story goes onto mention the local Bowls Club and abundant marine life as well as the short 30-minute drive from the beach town to Mammino home of the region's gourmet ice cream.

General Manager of Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism, Katherine Reid, said it was wonderful to see national coverage for Woodgate.

"The Woodgate community, led by the proactive tourism operators, have recognised that working collaboratively rather than competitively really pays off for their destination and it certainly shines through to the visitor experience,” she said.

"The Qantas article has captured the magic of Woodgate Beach beautifully.

"BNBT are constantly working to attract media attention for the destination and are so fortunate to have remarkable tourism products and extraordinary experiences across the Bundaberg region to showcase.”