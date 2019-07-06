Our superhero singer suits up for final battle

ZEEK Power promises to go big as he represents Queensland in Sunday's Voice grand final.

The 28-year-old singer songwriter, who grew up in Rockhampton and Bowen and now lives in Brisbane, is one of four finalists vying for a recording contract and cash prize on the reality singing show.

Zeek is the only remaining contestant under the guidance of reigning Voice champion Kelly Rowland. He will perform a duet with his chart-topping mentor tomorrow night.

"It's going to be a celebration. We made it to the end of the competition so we've got to go big," he said.

"Kelly is completely invested in me and what we're going to accomplish. I'm ready and rearing for Sunday night. Regardless of the outcome I feel like a winner."

Zeek is up against Delta Goodrem's Daniel Shaw and Jordan Anthony Rabbone and Boy George's all-star Diana Rouvas, who is the favourite according to bookmaker Ladbrokes.

He will need to bounce back after an underwhelming semi-final performance on Tuesday night, with many viewers questioning his coach's song choice.

Zeek Power performs Without Me by Halsey on The Voice semi-final. Channel 9

"It was tricky. I think there were a lot more elements to the performance other than just singing," he said. "Kelly wanted to bring out something new in me. If that was going to be my final performance then I wouldn't have had any regrets.

"I tried my best to make the song work for me and sound like something I would sing. The beauty of the competition is you get given stuff you wouldn't naturally lean towards in regards to song choices but I trust my coach and my own musical instincts."

Having his wife Naz by his side has helped the laid-back singer to deal with the pressures and demands of the show.

The Voice finalist Zeek Power with his wife Naz. Instagram

"You have to make sure you find time for yourself amongst all the chaos, and for me it's time with Naz," he said.

"She's been with me every step of the journey. You've been on your feet for 12 hours and you come home and you can chill and breathe and settle yourself. (The reason) I can be laid-back in public is because I can find the time to centre myself."

But for Naz, a freelance artist whose illustrations were used as the backdrop for one of Zeek's most memorable Voice performances, show nights are anything but laid-back.

Zeek Power performed a song to a backdrop of animated illustrations by his wife Naz on The Voice. Channel 9

"When it's time for him to perform I get really anxious," she said. "People just love him for who he is and I'm really proud of him.

"Whatever happens, we know that good things are only going to happen and the show is going to open doors for him."

Win or lose, Zeek is already planning ahead for the next stage of his career and he revealed Queenslanders won't have to wait long to see him on stage.

"As an artist and a performer it's always important that you keep your eye on the bigger picture," he said. "The Voice is such an incredible blessing to me and an amazing opportunity, and I never imagined that I would get this far in the competition.

"Moving forward from here I've got some touring stuff lined up for the back half of 2019 with some different people and festivals coming up as well. Obviously the show's increased my fan base by a lot as well and the cool thing is now I can go to a bunch of different towns and cities and have the support to put on some shows."

The Voice grand final airs tomorrow at 7pm on Nine.