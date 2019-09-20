Our drumlines remain as Great Barrier Reef Marine Park stripped

Shark drum lines will be removed from beaches within the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park after a federal court ruling.

LOCAL beachgoers will remain protected by the 20 drumlines along the Woongarra Coast while shark nets have been removed from the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

The removal of drumlines from 27 beaches between Gladstone and Cairns comes after a Federal Court decision backed major changes to the Federal Government's permit allowing Queensland to operate its Shark Control Program.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said the new restrictions on the program within the park boundaries meant it was not possible to carry out shark control measures legally and safely.

As the Bundaberg region falls south of the marine park, our drumlines will remain in the water at Oaks Beach, Neilson Park, Bargara Beach and Kellys Beach - which has eight drumlines according to the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.

According to the Shark Control Program data in 2017 there were 54 sharks caught off the Bundaberg coast.

The Department of Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries said the 2017 data was the most current available for areas outside the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, even though monthly data is available for the waters inside the park.

One of the largest sharks caught off our coast in 2017 was a 3.79m Tiger Shark at Kellys Beach.

Mr Furner said the changes would turn Queensland's program from a "catch and remove the risk" program to a "catch and release the risk" program.

"Our shark control contractors and staff are neither trained nor equipped to safely handle live sharks, tow them away from beaches and then release them alive," he said.

"Human life comes first. That's why I won't put our staff and contractors in harm's way by asking them to perform dangerous work without being fully trained and equipped."

Yesterday afternoon Mr Furner said he spoke to Federal Environment Minster Sussan Ley seeking urgent support in the form of updated legislation.